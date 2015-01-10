Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fashion style background of colorful watercolors spread on canvas. Digital watercolor art. For Wallpaper, Book, Template, Poster, Card, Party, Christmas, Season, Website, Fashion
Background in the style of Impressionism. Digital illustration painted imitation of living material (imitation coats of paint and natural textures).
Paint splattered grafitti wall
Background in the style of Impressionism. Digital illustration painted imitation of living material (imitation coats of paint and natural textures).
Creative abstract modern geometric colorful background
Abstract blurred geometric texture. Fractal background. Digital art. 3D rendering.
Awesome geomeric abstract poligonal mosaic. Triangle low poly abstract background. Abstract geometric background with polygons. Origami style pattern which consist of triangular
Vivid painting background closeup texture with blue gray white colors vibrant colorful creative pattern dynamic

See more

537205570

See more

537205570

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133202253

Item ID: 2133202253

Fashion style background of colorful watercolors spread on canvas. Digital watercolor art. For Wallpaper, Book, Template, Poster, Card, Party, Christmas, Season, Website, Fashion

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3996 × 2557 pixels • 13.3 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 640 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 320 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

colorful freedom

colorful freedom