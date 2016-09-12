Images

Image
47277391

Stock Illustration ID: 47277391

Fashion Model in Red, Tailor's mannequin, needle, thread, sewing label with copy space, black and white check frame, polka dot background. Handmade for you.

Illustration Formats

  • 4263 × 4263 pixels • 14.2 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

casejustin

casejustin