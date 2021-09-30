Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2100267547
Farmhouse style seamless pattern with the bulbous plants in wooden boxes, flowers in cups, and heart shaped cookies. Watercolor hand drawn elements. For wrapping paper, wallpapers, home decor.
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbeautifulblossombouquetbulbous plantscookiecratecrocuscutedaydesigndigitaleasterfabricfarmhousefloralflowersfrenchgardenhand drawnheartsholidayhyacinthhyggeillustrationlight bluenaturepaintingpaperpastel palettepatternplantpotprintpurpleretroromanticseamlessspringspringtimesummervalentinevintage stylewallpaperwatercolorwooden boxwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist