Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2092506325
Farmhouse blue plaid seamless pattern. Vintage style twill all over print for tweed wallpaper design.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundblanketblendbluecheckeredclassicclothcolorfulcottondesigndiagonaleffectenglishfabricfarmhousefarmhouse cottageflannelfrenchginghamhipsterillustrationkiltmadrasmaterialmelangemenpajamaspatternplaidrasterscotlandscottishseamlessshirtstyletartantextiletexturetiletraditionaltweedtwillvintagewallpaperweavewinterwoolwovenyarn dyed
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist