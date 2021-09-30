Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2087604583
Farmer's fresh market fruit and vegetable wooden stalls and plastic baskets isolated on white background with clipping path. 3d rendering.
Bangkok, Thailand
E
By ERICPTH
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d renderingagricultureassortmentbasketbazaarbell pepperboxbusinesscabbagecarrotcherryclipping pathcolorfuldesignfarmfoodfreshfruitgreengreengrocerygroceryharvesthealthyiconillustrationkiwimallmarketnaturalorganicpotatoproduceproductpumpkinredretailsaleshelfshopshowcasestallstandstoresupermarkettraditionalvariousvegetarianwoodwooden
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist