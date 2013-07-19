Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Expressive brushed painting on canvas. Abstract texture. 2d illustration. Wide brushstrokes. Modern digital art. Contemporary brush. Modern expression. Popular style pattern painted image.
Formats
6432 × 4272 pixels • 21.4 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG