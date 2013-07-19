Images

Image
Expressive brushed painting on canvas. Abstract texture. 2d illustration. Wide brushstrokes. Modern digital art. Contemporary brush. Modern expression. Popular style pattern painted image.
Edit
Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139143079

Item ID: 2139143079

Formats

  • 6432 × 4272 pixels • 21.4 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

Hybrid_Graphics