Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Exotic seamless pattern. Blue beautiful boho chic summer design. Oriental arabesque hand drawn border. Textile ready comely print, swimwear fabric, wallpaper, wrapping.
Edit
Tracery seamless calming pattern. Mehndi design. Ethnic colorful doodle texture. Curved doodling background. Vector.
Tiled in high relief of old house and warehouse, built in the 19th century in Santos in Brazil
Watercolor hand drawn illustration isolated on white background. Seamless pattern of wreaths with branches for background, wedding, greeting, invitation, prints, textile, card, wrapping paper, tile.
Seamless creative hand-drawn pattern of stylized flowers in bright cornflower blue and pale lilac colors. Vector illustration.
Mexican Traditional Talavera Style Tiles from Puebla; México – Copy Space Floral Composition with Birds - Vector
Vector seamless pattern in red and blue colors for design, textile or fabric. Vector illustration.
Bohemian Ornament. Vintage Fabric. Traditional Lisbon Print. Peruvian Folk Drawing. Vintage Stylish Tiling. Navajo Chevron Wallpaper.

See more

1693891957

See more

1693891957

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139377057

Item ID: 2139377057

Exotic seamless pattern. Blue beautiful boho chic summer design. Oriental arabesque hand drawn border. Textile ready comely print, swimwear fabric, wallpaper, wrapping.

Formats

  • 6000 × 2000 pixels • 20 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Begin Again Studio

Begin Again Studio