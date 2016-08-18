Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Exotic seamless pattern. Blue beautiful boho chic summer design. Oriental arabesque hand drawn border. Textile ready comely print, swimwear fabric, wallpaper, wrapping.
Formats
6000 × 2000 pixels • 20 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG