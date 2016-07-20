Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Exotic seamless pattern. Black and white delightful boho chic summer design. Textile ready trending print, swimwear fabric, wallpaper, wrapping. Oriental arabesque hand drawn border.
Formats
6000 × 2000 pixels • 20 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG