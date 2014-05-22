Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Exotic leaves on a watercolor background. Abstract wallpaper with floral motifs. Seamless pattern. Wallpaper. Use printed materials, signs, posters, postcards, packaging.
Geometric design. Abstract geometric seamless pattern. Seamless patterns. Colorful gradient mosaic background. Mosaic pattern. EPS 10 Vector
Seamless pattern. Color composition of squares. Background consisting of square suns. Suitable for decoration of children's clothes and interiors.
Seamless pattern with symmetric geometric ornament. 3d rendering, 3d illustration.
Abstract seamless pattern with radial seeds floral shapes
Seamless vector pattern with hand-drawn circles texture, abstraction colorful illustration on white background.
semi circle vector pattern. simple graphic design. modern texture. flower background and pink flower pattern,
Hand drawn vector doodle firework set. Seamless pattern.

See more

553163920

See more

553163920

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131388295

Item ID: 2131388295

Exotic leaves on a watercolor background. Abstract wallpaper with floral motifs. Seamless pattern. Wallpaper. Use printed materials, signs, posters, postcards, packaging.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kotyk Inna

Kotyk Inna