Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Illustration ID: 19044128
Excited pretty business woman watches growing business diagram. A clipping path is included for the woman. 3D rendering and digitally painted illustration. This is not an actual person.
Illustration Formats
4900 × 3123 pixels • 16.3 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 637 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 319 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG