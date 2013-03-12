Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Excited pretty business woman watches growing business diagram. A clipping path is included for the woman. 3D rendering and digitally painted illustration. This is not an actual person.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

19044128

Stock Illustration ID: 19044128

Excited pretty business woman watches growing business diagram. A clipping path is included for the woman. 3D rendering and digitally painted illustration. This is not an actual person.

Illustration Formats

  • 4900 × 3123 pixels • 16.3 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 637 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 319 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Tonis Pan

Tonis Pan