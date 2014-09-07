Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Eula Lawrence is a playable Cryo character in Genshin Impact. A descendant of the infamous and tyrannical Lawrence Clan, Eula is the captain of the Reconnaissance Company with the Knights of Favonius.
Formats
1920 × 2876 pixels • 6.4 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG