Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2083968694
Ethnic Surface Medallion. Brown, Ochra, Cepia Cloth. Azulejo, Portuguese Surface. Spain, Islam, Arabic Seamless Pattern. Ancient Vintage Design. Herringbone Embroidery.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaquarellearabarabesqueazulejosbackgroundblurbohobrowncepiachevrondecorativedrawnelementendlessethnicethnic surfacefabricfolkgeometricgraphicshandillustrationmaroccomarocco patternmedallionmediterraneanmirrornativeochraornamentpaintpatchworkpatternprintrepeatseaseamlessspainstylesurfaceswimweartemplatetextiletexturetiletribalwashwaterwatercolor
Categories: Abstract, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist