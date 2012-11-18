Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ethnic Seamless Design. Indigo Geometric Kaleidoscope. Graphic Handmade Border. Blue Hippie Boho Rug. Bohemian Tie Dye Artwork. Tribal Geo Boho. Blue Pillowcase Tapestry.
Formats
4000 × 2000 pixels • 13.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG