Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ethnic Seamless Design. Blue Bohemian Decoration. Abstract Hand made Tapestry. Indigo Trendy Boho Rug. Geometric Tie Dye Artwork. Tribal Floral Tile. Blue Carpet Border.
Black and white ceramic texture with horizontal lines
Black and white ceramic texture with horizontal lines
Gray Stripes Ornament. Abstract Brushstroke Background. Drawn Horizontal Painting. Watercolor Stripes Template. Simple Stroke Wall. Fashion Horizontal Artwork. Black Watercolor Stripes Pattern.
indigo tie dye pattern abstract background
Abstract texture repeat modern pattern
Geometrical Lines watercolor texture repeat modern pattern
Abstract noisy striped motif. Seamless pattern.

See more

376087444

See more

376087444

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128617470

Item ID: 2128617470

Ethnic Seamless Design. Blue Bohemian Decoration. Abstract Hand made Tapestry. Indigo Trendy Boho Rug. Geometric Tie Dye Artwork. Tribal Floral Tile. Blue Carpet Border.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2000 pixels • 13.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

Sundin