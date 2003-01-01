Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ethnic Organic Spatter. Dirty Watercolor Splatters. Green Light Background, Tie Dye Painting Dirty Art. Modern Fashion Watercolour. Tie Dye Aquarelle Brush Wash.
Formats
3546 × 1937 pixels • 11.8 × 6.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 546 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 273 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG