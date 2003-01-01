Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ethnic Ink Print. Blue Bohemian Batik. Tribal Abstract Brush. Dyed Zig Zag Print. Sea Dyed Paint. Sky Ink Abstract. Blue Pattern Batik. Ethnic Paint Textile. Blue Batik Ink. Light Batik.
Formats
3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG