Image
Ethnic abstract pattern. Seamless in tribal, folk embroidery, native ikat fabric. Geometric art ornament. Design for carpet, wallpaper, clothing, curtain, accessories, tissue, decorative.
Seamless colorful pattern for textile, design and backgrounds
Indian Native American Pattern. Pastel Blue and Brown Seamless Texture. Abstract Kaleidoscope Print. Seamless Tie Dye Illustration. Ethnic Persian Design. Indian Traditional Americal Pattern.
Indian Native American Pattern. Pastel Blue and Brown Seamless Texture. Seamless Tie Dye Ornament. Ethnic Mexican Design. Abstract Shibori Print. Indian Traditional Americal Pattern.
Indian Native American Pattern. Abstract Ethnic Motif. Seamless Tie Dye Rapport. Ethnic African Design. Pastel Blue and Brown Seamless Texture. Indian Traditional Americal Pattern.
Colorful horizontal pattern for textile, tiles and backgrounds
Abstract geometric seamless pattern handmade ethnic and tribal motifs. Bohemian ethnic tile printing.
Geometry repeat pattern with texture background

1611390040

1611390040

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137596935

Item ID: 2137596935

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ryoma26

Ryoma26