Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Endless Mint Breeze Hand Drawn Dirty Art. Turquoise Seamless Watercolor Painting. Vintage Rustic Pattern. Ornamental Mint Breeze Worn Tissue Texture. Mint Green Repeated Silk Batik Brush.
Formats
2300 × 2300 pixels • 7.7 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG