Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Empty, clean and ready to use cosmetic product mockup. Cylindrical containers with lids, made of glossy white plastic, matt white background. Photorealistic 3d render.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134255053

Item ID: 2134255053

Empty, clean and ready to use cosmetic product mockup. Cylindrical containers with lids, made of glossy white plastic, matt white background. Photorealistic 3d render.

Formats

  • 2880 × 1620 pixels • 9.6 × 5.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Juan Miguel Ramirez

Juan Miguel Ramirez