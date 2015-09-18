Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Empty 3D display product beige minimal scene with geometric podium platform.Cosmetics or beauty product promotion mockup. 3D render. Mock up for exhibitions.
Edit
Winners podium with spotlight
Beautiful, elegant background with a pedestal and a showcase. 3d illustration, 3d rendering.
glass of water and drug pill
3d rendering gold podium minimal beige wall scene
Wooden desk with Grey gradient blurred abstract background.
Golden pedestal for display,platform for design, blank product stand with bokeh background. 3D rendering.
luxury white Marble Cylinder, Circle podium, with glass, frost, ice, frozen pedestal palm leaves in white background. concept scene stage showcase, product, promotion sale, banner, cosmetic. 3D render

See more

1680108115

See more

1680108115

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142593753

Item ID: 2142593753

Empty 3D display product beige minimal scene with geometric podium platform.Cosmetics or beauty product promotion mockup. 3D render. Mock up for exhibitions.

Formats

  • 3600 × 2400 pixels • 12 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

vextor studio

vextor studio