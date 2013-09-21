Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Employee Appreciation Day. Hand showing multiple gestures. Employee Appreciation on various situation. Vector flat style cartoon illustration isolated on blue background. 4 March.
Hand with surgical gloves doing ok symbol on a yellow background
I Love You, I Like You - Vector Button Badge
think positive design, vector illustration eps10 graphic
Welding machine. linear icon. Line with Editable stroke
Business people with thumbs up icon isolated on background. Testimonials, feedback, customer review concept. Vector illustration. Flat style design
Free trade hand flag icon. Element of global business icon
Like/Thumbs up/Lightning bolt in the hand icon. Social media logo network isolated vector sticker

See more

401840962

See more

401840962

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125669637

Item ID: 2125669637

Employee Appreciation Day. Hand showing multiple gestures. Employee Appreciation on various situation. Vector flat style cartoon illustration isolated on blue background. 4 March.

Formats

  • 4001 × 4001 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

iZegrie

iZegrie