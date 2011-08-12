Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Elegant Woman in Fashion Outfit. Trendy Blonde Girl Isolated on White. Modern Woman with Bag, Smartphone and Stylish Accessories. Adult Female Character. Cartoon Flat Illustration
courier delivering package to costumer
young man cartoon
Flat vector design of student

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133471403

Item ID: 2133471403

Elegant Woman in Fashion Outfit. Trendy Blonde Girl Isolated on White. Modern Woman with Bag, Smartphone and Stylish Accessories. Adult Female Character. Cartoon Flat Illustration

Formats

  • 6449 × 7500 pixels • 21.5 × 25 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 860 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 430 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Abscent Vector

Abscent Vector