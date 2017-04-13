Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Elegant geometric material. Decorative seamless geometrical pattern. Abstract wallpaper with simple shapes and beautiful color palette. Intricate motif. For web, invitation, poster, textile print.
Formats
6000 × 6000 pixels • 20 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG