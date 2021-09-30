Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2098521952
Elegant Boho Print. Geometry Seamless. Vintage Gypsy Pattern. Watercolor Image. Modern Print Fashion. Colorful Oriental.
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractafricanartartisticbannerbohoborderbrushcolorcoloredcolorfulcolourfuldesigndrawndyefabricfloralgeometrygradientgraphicgypsyhandmadeikatillustrationleavesleopardlinemexicomultimulticolormulticolouroldornamentpaisleypatternprintrainbowregularrepeatretroseamlessshiboristyletextiletribalvintagewallpaperwhitewovenzag
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist