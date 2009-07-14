Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Elegant ancient framework on the sheet which has turned yellow from time of a paper. For realistic addition of a picture or the text it is possible to use additional options at imposing layers.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

3671538

Stock Illustration ID: 3671538

Elegant ancient framework on the sheet which has turned yellow from time of a paper. For realistic addition of a picture or the text it is possible to use additional options at imposing layers.

Illustration Formats

  • 2290 × 2298 pixels • 7.6 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 997 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 499 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

A

amlet