Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 3671538
Elegant ancient framework on the sheet which has turned yellow from time of a paper. For realistic addition of a picture or the text it is possible to use additional options at imposing layers.
Illustration Formats
2290 × 2298 pixels • 7.6 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
997 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
499 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG