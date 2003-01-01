Images

Elegant abstract wallpaper in light colors. Overlapping translucent smooth shapes, shiny spheres, wavy stripes against a background of mixing light colors.
The volumetric word "summer", a beach chair and an umbrella, among plant art elements against the background of the sea, the sky with the sun, clouds, flying seagulls.
The volumetric word "summer", a beach chair and an umbrella, among plant art elements against the background of the sea, the sky with the sun, clouds, flying seagulls. Vector.
Gorgeous spring card. The monumental inscription "May" and transparent drops among the plant elements against the background of lights and glows in a black space.
Gorgeous spring card. The monumental inscription "May" and transparent drops among the plant elements against the background of lights and glows in a black space. Vector.
Vintage musical wallpaper in coffee tones. Flowing branches with leaves, treble clefs, wavy stripes, highlights against the background of overlapping abstract shapes.
Vintage musical wallpaper in coffee tones. Flowing branches with leaves, treble clefs, wavy stripes, highlights against the background of overlapping abstract shapes. Vector.
Beautiful abstract background template in gentle colors. Translucent spheres, color mixing, highlights and glows. Vector.

Item ID: 2134251945

Elegant abstract wallpaper in light colors. Overlapping translucent smooth shapes, shiny spheres, wavy stripes against a background of mixing light colors.

Formats

  • 15000 × 8438 pixels • 50 × 28.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tetiana Kucherenko

Tetiana Kucherenko