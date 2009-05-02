Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Effects of fast food and symptoms of intestine and colon inflammation causing obesity and pain as intestines being hit hard by unhealthy eating with 3D illustration elements.
Formats
5724 × 3666 pixels • 19.1 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 640 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 320 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG