Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The effect of lightning and lighting, set of zippers, thunderstorm and lightning, symbol of natural strength or magic, light and shine, abstract, electricity and explosion, illustration
Formats
8000 × 5000 pixels • 26.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 625 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG