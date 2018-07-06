Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Efavirenz HIV drug, chemical structure. Conventional skeletal formula and stylized representation, showing atoms (except hydrogen) as color coded circles.
Edit
Efavirenz HIV drug, chemical structure. Conventional skeletal formula and stylized representation, showing atoms (except hydrogen) as color coded circles.
Choline vitamin-like essential nutrien molecule. It is a constituent of lecithin. Structural chemical formula and molecule model. Vector illustration
Molecular structure, 3D molecular plot and structure diagram, halogenated
Molecular structure, 3D molecular plot and structure diagram, halogenated
Molecular structure, 3D molecular plot and structure diagram, halogenated
Trimethylglycine (TMG, betaine, glycine betaine), is found in sugar beets. Structural chemical formula and molecule model. Sheet of paper in a cage. Vector illustration
Acetoacetic acid, diacetic, oxobutanoic acid molecule. It is aketone body, conjugate acid of an acetoacetate. Structural chemical formula and molecule model. Sheet of paper in a cage. Vector

See more

1818860498

See more

1818860498

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

197054915

Item ID: 197054915

Efavirenz HIV drug, chemical structure. Conventional skeletal formula and stylized representation, showing atoms (except hydrogen) as color coded circles.

Formats

  • 10000 × 5315 pixels • 33.3 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 532 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 266 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StudioMolekuul

StudioMolekuul