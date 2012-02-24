Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Easy editable colored banner template. Easy editable colored illustration, suitable for wallpaper, banner, background, card, book illustration, landing page. Ideal as wallpaper, texture, blank.
Colorful gradient defocused backdrop. Blur abstract background. Trendy design element for project advert, app, web, banner, wallpaper. Beautiful de-focused soft blurred image. Smooth transition colors
Colorful gradient defocused backdrop. Blur abstract background. Trendy design element for project advert, app, web, banner, wallpaper. Beautiful de-focused soft blurred image. Smooth transition colors
Abstract background, gray gradient, white Pastel background Used in a variety of design tasks Is a beautiful blur background
Colorful gradient defocused backdrop. Blur abstract background. Trendy design element for project advert, app, web, banner, wallpaper. Beautiful de-focused soft blurred image. Smooth transition colors
Modern blurred. Grayish green color. Abstract gradient background and abstract background. Brown gray. Brown.
Colorful gradient defocused backdrop. Blur abstract background. Trendy design element for project advert, app, web, banner, wallpaper. Beautiful de-focused soft blurred image. Smooth transition colors
Colorful gradient defocused backdrop. Blur abstract background. Trendy design element for project advert, app, web, banner, wallpaper. Beautiful de-focused soft blurred image. Smooth transition colors

See more

1355400896

See more

1355400896

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125611677

Item ID: 2125611677

Easy editable colored banner template. Easy editable colored illustration, suitable for wallpaper, banner, background, card, book illustration, landing page. Ideal as wallpaper, texture, blank.

Formats

  • 9000 × 3000 pixels • 30 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nikolaev Maxim

Nikolaev Maxim