Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Easy editable colored banner template. Easy editable colored illustration, suitable for wallpaper, banner, background, card, book illustration, landing page. Ideal as wallpaper, texture, blank.
Formats
9000 × 3000 pixels • 30 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG