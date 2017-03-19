Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dyed Ink Batik. Tribal Tie Dye Brush. Rose ZigZag. Pink Batik Ink. Pink Bohemian Zig Zag. Light Ethnic Batik. Dyed Print Abstract. Pink Repeat Brush. Ethnic Stripe Paint. Bright Ink Abstract.
Edit
grunge wall, highly detailed textured background abstract
decorative light background pattern
art pastel color grunge lines surface background
Weird background and weird texture pattern design artwork.
Interesting decor and abnormal abstract texture pattern watercolor artwork.
Wood color lath for background.
pink metal shack

See more

370762067

See more

370762067

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143141689

Item ID: 2143141689

Dyed Ink Batik. Tribal Tie Dye Brush. Rose ZigZag. Pink Batik Ink. Pink Bohemian Zig Zag. Light Ethnic Batik. Dyed Print Abstract. Pink Repeat Brush. Ethnic Stripe Paint. Bright Ink Abstract.

Formats

  • 1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna