Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dyed Hand Pattern. Bright Tribal Print. Blue Ethnic Brush. Pink Gradient Textile. Sea Ink Grunge Blue Ink Abstract. Pink Dyed Print. Pink Ethnic Dye. Blue Tribal Zig Zag. Dyed Dye Paint.
Edit
blue message box gradient seamless background design pattern
Light Pink, Blue vector background with triangles. Decorative design in abstract style with triangles. Modern template for landing page.
modern mosaic, striped, abstract, pattern with colored horizontal parallel stripes, retro style, print pattern for carpet, rug, scarf, clipboard , shawl pattern, tie . turquoise, blue, white, aqua
Mosaic horizontal stripe pattern for wallpapers, textile, design, print for textile, fabric, wallpaper, background. colors are ; teal, aqua, azure, orchid , turquoise
Abstract seamless pattern. Vector illustration. Design element for wallpaper, fabric or wrapping paper.
wallpaper background
Close up of vintage textured plastic background

See more

1057834016

See more

1057834016

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140781333

Item ID: 2140781333

Dyed Hand Pattern. Bright Tribal Print. Blue Ethnic Brush. Pink Gradient Textile. Sea Ink Grunge Blue Ink Abstract. Pink Dyed Print. Pink Ethnic Dye. Blue Tribal Zig Zag. Dyed Dye Paint.

Formats

  • 2300 × 1917 pixels • 7.7 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 833 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 417 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna