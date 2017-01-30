Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A drawing which represents an hippopotamus in front of a panel with an ice- cream. The hippopotamus is watching this panel with a big smile as he want an ice-cream.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

31818586

Stock Illustration ID: 31818586

A drawing which represents an hippopotamus in front of a panel with an ice- cream. The hippopotamus is watching this panel with a big smile as he want an ice-cream.

Illustration Formats

  • 2266 × 3408 pixels • 7.6 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Dariya92300

Dariya92300

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.