Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Downward chart arrows on red background with mock up place. Down, drop, finance and crisis concept. 3D Rendering
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7800 × 4000 pixels • 26 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 513 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 257 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG