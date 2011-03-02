Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dot Green Color Ethnic Ikat. Line Ethnic Stroke. Ink Green Stain. Geo Colorful Abstract Paint. Yellow Bohemian Water Spatter. Spot Seamless Ikat. Tie Dye Spot Seamless Nature. Wash Dot Pattern
Formats
3500 × 1313 pixels • 11.7 × 4.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 375 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 188 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG