Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Doodle Pen Drawing. Turkish Blue Carpet. Ink Design Scratch. Black Seamless Batik. Arabesque Rug Texture. Sepia Italy Texture. Ink Aztec Background. Ikat Morocco Drawn. Mosaic Scribble Paint
Formats
5000 × 2000 pixels • 16.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG