Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 43593220
Dollar sign from red with gold frame Roman alphabet set, isolated on white. Computer generated 3D photo rendering.
Illustration Formats
4500 × 5000 pixels • 15 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
900 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
450 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.