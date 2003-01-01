Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ditsy Daisy Flowers Seamless Pattern Seamless Texture Trendy Color Popular Illustration Abstract Hand Drawn Pattern Design Textile Texture Packaging Package Wallpaper Card
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135001621

Item ID: 2135001621

Ditsy Daisy Flowers Seamless Pattern Seamless Texture Trendy Color Popular Illustration Abstract Hand Drawn Pattern Design Textile Texture Packaging Package Wallpaper Card

Formats

  • 4200 × 4200 pixels • 14 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

hasibe-design