Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dirty Art Wallpaper. Purple, Magenta Batik Modern Texture. Paintbrush Tie Dye Style. Dirty Art Print. Artistic Dyed Brushstroke. Vintage Watercolor Texture. Watercolor Cotton Wallpaper.
Dirty art. Contemporary art. Trendy tie dye pattern. Bright colorful rainbow colors. Abstract art background. Multicolored bright texture. Grunge style. Ink blur.
Dirty Art Illustration. Acid Colors Image. Artistic Dyed Brushstroke. Indian Art Style. Bright Hippie Colors. Watercolor Drawn Ornament. Festive Design. Drawn Watercolor Splash.
Dirty Art Illustration. Purple, Magenta Dirty Art Texture. Artistic Tie Dye Print. Japanese Painting. Tie Dye Boho. Drawn Watercolor Splash. Vintage Watercolor Texture.
Black Artistic Dirty. Red Tie Dye Print. Winter Brush Banner. Indigo Boho Concept. Orange Watercolor Layer. Bordo Acrylic Paint. Dirty Art Graffiti.Shibori Texture.Brush Paint.
Red violet green blue fluorescent on textured paper background. Grunge vibrant painting effect pattern. Raster illustration with space for text, for media advertising website fashion concept design
bright rainbow colored watercolor paints and different colorful textures combined on white background
Dirty Art Banner. Purple, Magenta Artistic Tie Dye Print. Dirty Art Banner. Festive Celebration. Artistic Tie Dye Print. Vintage Drawn Texture. Drawn Watercolor Splash.

See more

1528053839

See more

1528053839

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125609235

Item ID: 2125609235

Dirty Art Wallpaper. Purple, Magenta Batik Modern Texture. Paintbrush Tie Dye Style. Dirty Art Print. Artistic Dyed Brushstroke. Vintage Watercolor Texture. Watercolor Cotton Wallpaper.

Formats

  • 3000 × 1500 pixels • 10 × 5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitriy Abrazhevich

Dmitriy Abrazhevich