Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dirty Art Pattern. Magenta, Scarlet Organic Ink Shapes. Dirty Art Print. Watercolor Drawn Ornament. Grunge Tie Dye Style. Watercolor Cotton Wallpaper. Colorful Painted Gradient.
Formats
4000 × 2000 pixels • 13.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG