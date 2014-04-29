Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dirty Art Pattern. Gold, Yellow Vintage Watercolor Texture. Dyed Fashion Fabric. Dirty Art Texture. Ink Textured Shape. Wrinkled Dyed Pattern. Light Watercolor Splash.
Dirty Art Print. Gold, Yellow Dirty Art Print. Damage Painted Poster. Beautiful Brushed Graffiti. Colorful Grunge Fabric. Tie Dye Design. Light Watercolor Splash.
Dirty Art Illustration. Gold, Yellow Vintage Watercolor Texture. Aquarelle Painted Banner. Dirty Art Pattern. Dyed Fashion Fabric. Trendy Tie Dye Style. Vintage Watercolor Texture.
Dirty Art Illustration. Gold, Yellow Bright Metallic Shine. Beautiful Brushed Graffiti. Wrinkled Dyed Pattern. Dirty Art Pattern. Colorful Grunge Fabric. Vintage Watercolor Texture.
Dirty Art Wallpaper. Gold, Yellow Vintage Drawn Texture. Dyed Fashion Fabric. Acrylic Painted Splash. Dirty Art Illustration. Artistic Dyed Brushstroke. Watercolor Illustration.
Dirty Art Wallpaper. Gold, Yellow Vintage Watercolor Texture. Light Tie Dye Boho. Ink Textured Background. Dirty Art Illustration. Tie Dye Design. Vintage Watercolor Texture.
Thanksgiving pumpkin for sale in a market
Dirty Art Print. Gold, Yellow Watercolor Old Wallpaper.

See more

1451832185

See more

1451832185

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125610705

Item ID: 2125610705

Dirty Art Pattern. Gold, Yellow Vintage Watercolor Texture. Dyed Fashion Fabric. Dirty Art Texture. Ink Textured Shape. Wrinkled Dyed Pattern. Light Watercolor Splash.

Formats

  • 4000 × 1000 pixels • 13.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 250 pixels • 3.3 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 125 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitriy Abrazhevich

Dmitriy Abrazhevich