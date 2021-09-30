Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088366466
Dirty art. Black and white abstract ink background. with spots and stains. Party and celebration watercolour template. Brush strokes of paint. Abstract modern art. Shibori monochrome design.
S
By Stock_Design
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acrylicartbackdropbatikbeautifulblackblurbohemianbrushcanvascloseupcovercraftcreativedecoratedecorationdecorativedesigndetaildirtydrawingfabricikatinkmonochromeoldpaintpaperscratchshapeshiborisilkspacesplatterspotstainstylesurfacetemplatetexttextiletexturetraditionaltrendyvintagewatercolorwebwhitework
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist