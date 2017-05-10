Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Diluted watercolor with bristle marks pattern. Contemporary and modern texture. Abstract color painting background. Creative and artistic wallpaper. Artistic wall with brushed shapes design.
Formats
5000 × 2500 pixels • 16.7 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG