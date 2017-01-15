Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital Watercolor invitation design with pink garden roses, leaves. frame, wreath with flowers, herbs. botanic Template
botanical design. horizontal herbal banners on white background for wedding invitation, business products. web banner with leaves, herbs
Watercolor floral composition. Hand painted white flowers, forest leaves of fern, eucalyptus, gypsophila. Green bouquet isolated on white background. Botanical illustration for design, print
Leaves frame border. Watercolor hand painting floral geometric background. Leaf, flowers, plant, branch isolated on white background.
Watercolor floral composition. Hand painted white flowers, forest leaves of fern, eucalyptus, gypsophila. Green bouquet isolated on white background. Botanical illustration for design, print
Hand drawing watercolor сhildren's illustration - cute circle of stars, flowers, leaves, branches. illustration isolated on white
botanical design. herbal banners on white background for wedding invitation, business products. web banner with leaves, herbs
Silver sage green, pink blush and white flowers vector design spring bouquet. Peony, rose, succulent, thistle, eucalyptus, greenery. Wedding floral garland. Pastel watercolor. Isolated and editable

See more

1678659199

See more

1678659199

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136109499

Item ID: 2136109499

Digital Watercolor invitation design with pink garden roses, leaves. frame, wreath with flowers, herbs. botanic Template

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 13205 × 5079 pixels • 44 × 16.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 385 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 193 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

lisima

lisima