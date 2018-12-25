Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif.border decorative elegant luxury design.Vintage elements in baroque, rococo style.Design for cover, fabric, textile, wrapping pape
Edit
Abstract kaleidescopic club,party,stage lights are well suited for tv shows, concerts ,music protections , vj projections at parties in night clubs, discos and trance events.
Abstract fractal seamless background Varicolored Olive Pattern computer-generated image. Beautiful abstract background for wallpaper. Fractal digital artwork for creative graphic design.
Abstract design colorful geometric texture.
Abstract art classic luxury and elegant style pattern background in popular modern flower design trend 2017 for print on card paper fabric poster carpet and book cover, Raster type in colorful tone
Colorful vertical pattern for carpets, table cloths, cards, textile and backgrounds
Pattern abstract background
Background seamless patern abstract simple for wallpaper

See more

1618019023

See more

1618019023

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140032033

Item ID: 2140032033

Digital textile motif.border decorative elegant luxury design.Vintage elements in baroque, rococo style.Design for cover, fabric, textile, wrapping pape

Formats

  • 7432 × 4254 pixels • 24.8 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 572 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 286 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Arts 1

Digital Arts 1