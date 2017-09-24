Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif.border decorative elegant luxury design.Vintage elements in baroque, rococo style.Design for cover, fabric, textile, wrapping pape
Edit
Big set of paisley elements in beige, red and blue colors on white background
Seamless pattern with richly decorated rococo style floral decor elements. In gold colors. Stock vector illustration.
Gold ornament on a white background. Isolated. 3D illustration
beautiful folk art. floral.
Paisley pattern. seamless vintage floral background
digital textile design and islamic motif and geometric motif
Floral bouquet vector pattern with small flowers and leaves

See more

1258845640

See more

1258845640

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140032031

Item ID: 2140032031

Digital textile motif.border decorative elegant luxury design.Vintage elements in baroque, rococo style.Design for cover, fabric, textile, wrapping pape

Formats

  • 6588 × 7606 pixels • 22 × 25.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 866 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 433 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Arts 1

Digital Arts 1