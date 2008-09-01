Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
3d illustration ornament. Curved segment with fourtyfive degree angle. Combinable with a straight version. Search term Jimmy
Abstract background Laser light multicolored for design , wave
Premium gold vintage baroque ornament. Retro pattern antique style acanthus. Decorative design element filigree calligraphy.
Distorted retro teardrops collage
queen crown icon inside gold shiny badge
Classical golden column architecture element. Vector.
Abstract background Laser light multicolored for design , wave

See more

495335971

See more

495335971

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134990107

Item ID: 2134990107

Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.

Formats

  • 12600 × 7500 pixels • 42 × 25 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 595 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 298 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art