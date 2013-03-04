Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
Golden seamless pattern. Gray background. Glitter background. Vector luxury gray background with golden elements.
Oriental style arabesques. Seamless pattern with golden elements, curls and ornaments on a gray background.
High quality floral composition for digital print.
Ornament elements, vintage gold floral designs
Black flower on a white background.
Rose and flowers with angel or bird wings. Vintage floral. Highly detailed blackwork tattoo flash concept isolated on white. Wings and blooming lily, roses drawing in feminine style.
Rose motif design sketch,Vector

See more

158663687

See more

158663687

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134990091

Item ID: 2134990091

Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.

Formats

  • 12188 × 8759 pixels • 40.6 × 29.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 719 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 360 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art