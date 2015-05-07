Images

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
Ethnic Ikat Pattern. Exotic Python Print. Seamless Ikat Watercolor Art. Golden Spots Ornament. On Black Background. Snake Fabric. Trendy Camouflage Ornament. Seamless Fashion Wildlife Pattern.
Seamless Ikat Print. Fashion Lizard Print. Aztec Ethnic Geometric Art. Golden Spots Ornament. On Black Background. Python Ornament. Trendy Camouflage Pattern. Colorful Exotic Wildlife Texture.
Mexican Geomety Pattern. Indian pattern. Tropical Ornate design. Winter blue Brush Painted. Ethnic Pattern Dirty Art Backdrop. Crumbled texture Tie Dye Art.
Ornamental glamorous traditional luxury seamless pattern. Nice looking colorful background. For wallpaper, pack paper, interior design, textile design, ethnic illustrations.
Aztec Print Ethnic Design. Indian pattern. Caribbean Ornate design. Watercolor Print. Goldrn Ethnic Tie Dye Painting. Dirty Art Painting. Crumbled texture Acrylic Art.
Organic Tie Dye Background. Native Ornament. Bohemian Fashion. Green Seamless Batik. Ink Texture kilim. Turkish Mosaic. Bohemian Fashion. Seamless Bohemian. Green Tie Dye Boho.
African Art Drawing. Honey Repeat Zigzag Patchwork. Rosy Brown Striped Motif. Beryl Polynesian Style. Infinite Texture. Sienna African Art Drawing.

Item ID: 2134772005

Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.

Formats

  • 15000 × 1439 pixels • 50 × 4.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 96 pixels • 3.3 × 0.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 48 pixels • 1.7 × 0.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art