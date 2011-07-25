Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
Set of mardi gras masks
Crown or tiara in nautical style of gold and shells isolated on white background. Dazzling Crown Modern Mermaids
Vector illustration. Snowflake mosaic icon. Symbol winter, frozen, Christmas, New Year holiday. Graphic element decoration. Flat design. Silhouette snow flake sign isolated background.
Elegant seamless pattern with watercolor crocus flowers, design elements. Floral pattern for invitations, greeting cards, scrapbooking, print, gift wrap, manufacturing, textile.
houseplants in macrame hangers
Neck line embroidery designs ornamented with Turkish paisley. Stock line vector illustration.
Christmas elements for your designs

See more

1214644270

See more

1214644270

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134771987

Item ID: 2134771987

Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.

Formats

  • 11272 × 4163 pixels • 37.6 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 369 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 185 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art